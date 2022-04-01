Protesters block Kandy-Colombo Road at Dalugama
File Photo.

Protesters block Kandy-Colombo Road at Dalugama

April 1, 2022   12:07 am

The Kandy-Colombo main road has been completely blocked by a group of protesters at Dalugama in Kelaniya, Ada Derana reporter said.

Protesters have reportedly set fire to logs on the middle of the road, obstructing traffic movement along the road. 

Meanwhile, a short while ago, police had used tear gas and water cannons to disperse another group of protesters gathered near Pengiriwatta Mawatha, which leads to the President’s residence in Mirihana. 

Police had resorted to using tear gas and water cannons on the protesters as the agitation turned violent with stones and other objects being hurled at security personnel and damages to public property. 

At least two fires were also reported later at the in the vicinity with images on social media showing a torched bus amidst the tense situation. 

The protesters, holding placards and shouting slogans, had demanded that the government provide immediate solutions to the fuel shortage, power crisis, gas shortage and the soaring commodity prices in the country. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's electricity crisis worsening by the day (English)

Sri Lanka's electricity crisis worsening by the day (English)

Sri Lanka's electricity crisis worsening by the day (English)

Fuel bowsers line up ahead of diesel shipment arriving tomorrow (English)

Fuel bowsers line up ahead of diesel shipment arriving tomorrow (English)

Former DG of National Zoological Department reveals why she was sacked (English)

Former DG of National Zoological Department reveals why she was sacked (English)

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Police curfew imposed in several parts of Colombo

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Police curfew imposed in several parts of Colombo

Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters near President's residence

Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters near President's residence

Large crowd protests near entry road to President's residence

Large crowd protests near entry road to President's residence

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.31

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.31

Former DG of National Zoological Department reveals why she was sacked

Former DG of National Zoological Department reveals why she was sacked