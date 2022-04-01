Protesters block Kandy-Colombo Road at Dalugama

The Kandy-Colombo main road has been completely blocked by a group of protesters at Dalugama in Kelaniya, Ada Derana reporter said.

Protesters have reportedly set fire to logs on the middle of the road, obstructing traffic movement along the road.

Meanwhile, a short while ago, police had used tear gas and water cannons to disperse another group of protesters gathered near Pengiriwatta Mawatha, which leads to the President’s residence in Mirihana.

Police had resorted to using tear gas and water cannons on the protesters as the agitation turned violent with stones and other objects being hurled at security personnel and damages to public property.

At least two fires were also reported later at the in the vicinity with images on social media showing a torched bus amidst the tense situation.

The protesters, holding placards and shouting slogans, had demanded that the government provide immediate solutions to the fuel shortage, power crisis, gas shortage and the soaring commodity prices in the country.