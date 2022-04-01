Police curfew lifted in Colombo and suburbs

Police curfew lifted in Colombo and suburbs

April 1, 2022   05:22 am

The police curfew imposed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in several police divisions in Colombo and suburbs will be lifted at 5.00 a.m. today (April 01), according to the Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa. 

Accordingly, the police curfew which had been imposed until further notice within Colombo North, Colombo South, Colombo Central, Nugegoda and Mount Lavinia police divisions in the Colombo District and Kelaniya police division in the Gampaha District has now been lifted. 

The curfew had been announced for the abovementioned areas late last night following widespread protests. 

It was declared just hours after police had used tear gas and water cannons to disperse a large group of protesters who gathered near Pengiriwatta Mawatha, which leads to the President’s residence in Mirihana. 

Police had resorted to using tear gas and water cannons on the protesters as the agitation turned violent with stones and other objects being hurled at security personnel and damages to public property. 

At least two fires were also reported later at the in the vicinity with images on social media showing a torched bus amidst the tense situation which had rapidly escalated out of control. 

The protesters, holding placards and shouting slogans, had gathered at the location demanding that the government provide immediate solutions to the fuel shortage, power crisis, gas shortage and the soaring commodity prices in the country. 

Meanwhile another protest had completely blocked the Kandy-Colombo main road at Dalugama in Kelaniya last night.

Protesters had reportedly set fire to logs on the middle of the road, obstructing traffic movement along the road. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Police curfew lifted in Colombo and suburbs

Police curfew lifted in Colombo and suburbs

Police curfew lifted in Colombo and suburbs

Sri Lanka's electricity crisis worsening by the day (English)

Sri Lanka's electricity crisis worsening by the day (English)

Fuel bowsers line up ahead of diesel shipment arriving tomorrow (English)

Fuel bowsers line up ahead of diesel shipment arriving tomorrow (English)

Former DG of National Zoological Department reveals why she was sacked (English)

Former DG of National Zoological Department reveals why she was sacked (English)

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Police curfew imposed in several parts of Colombo

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Police curfew imposed in several parts of Colombo

Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters near President's residence

Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters near President's residence

Large crowd protests near entry road to President's residence

Large crowd protests near entry road to President's residence

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.31

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.03.31