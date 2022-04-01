Extremist group behind unruly conduct in Nugegoda, PMD says

It is revealed that an organized group of extremists were behind the unruly conduct near the Jubilee Post in Nugegoda last night (March 31) amidst the protests, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

In a statement issued this morning (April 01), the PMD noted that the said group of individuals, wielding iron rods and clubs, had provoked the protestors while marching towards the presidential residence in Pengiriwatte, Mirihana.

Most of them who acted in a violent manner is now under arrest and many have been identified as organized extremists, the PMD said further.

The arrestees have divulged that they intended to destabilize the country by causing an unruly situation by anonymously instigating the public through social media platforms, the PMD said further.