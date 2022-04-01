Total of 45 under arrest after protest in Mirihara

A total of 45 people were arrested from the group of protestors at Pengiriwatta Mawatha in Mirihana, which leads to the President’s residence last night (March 31), the police media spokesperson says.

According to SSP Nihal Thalduwa, one woman is also among the arrestees.

The protestors had torched multiple vehicles belonging to the police and the army including two buses, a jeep, three-wheeler, two motorcycles, he added.

Meanwhile, an assistant superintendent of police and four other cops have also sustained injuries during the protest. They are currently receiving treatment in hospital.