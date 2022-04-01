IMF to begin talks with SL on possible loan program

April 1, 2022   09:11 am

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says it will initiate discussions with Sri Lankan authorities on a possible loan programme in coming days. Speaking in this regard, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said the iscussions would continue during the visit of Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa to Washington next month.
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Police curfew lifted in Colombo and suburbs

Police curfew lifted in Colombo and suburbs

Sri Lanka's electricity crisis worsening by the day (English)

Sri Lanka's electricity crisis worsening by the day (English)

Fuel bowsers line up ahead of diesel shipment arriving tomorrow (English)

Fuel bowsers line up ahead of diesel shipment arriving tomorrow (English)

Former DG of National Zoological Department reveals why she was sacked (English)

Former DG of National Zoological Department reveals why she was sacked (English)

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Police curfew imposed in several parts of Colombo

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Police curfew imposed in several parts of Colombo

Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters near President's residence

Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters near President's residence

Large crowd protests near entry road to President's residence

Large crowd protests near entry road to President's residence