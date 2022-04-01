IMF to begin talks with SL on possible loan program The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says it will initiate discussions with Sri Lankan authorities on a possible loan programme in coming days. Speaking in this regard, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said the iscussions would continue during the visit of Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa to Washington next month.

