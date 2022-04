Vehicular movement on the Puttalam-Chilaw road was blocked by a protest staged near the Madurankuliya filling station this morning (April 01).

A group of people, blocking the road, engaged in a protest demanding fuel.

Thereby, traffic congestion was reported on Puttalam-Chilaw road and nearby roads.

Madurankuliya Police officers were dispatched to the scene to bring the situation under control, the police headquarters said.