Regular trading at CSE temporarily halted twice today

April 1, 2022   10:56 am

Regular trading at the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) was halted for 30 minutes at 10.32am today (April 01), as the S&P SL20 index dropped over 5% from the previous close.

At the time of the trading halt, the S&P SL20 index fell by 168.23 points (5.55%) to 2,862.93, while the All Share Price Index (ASPI) fell by 348.24 points (3.19%) to 8,555.63.

The trading halt is set to be lifted at 11.02am.


UPDATE: The Colombo Stock Exchange has halted its regular trading for a second time today at 11.03am after the S&P SL20 index dropped over 7.5% from the previous close.

The S&P SL20 index fell by 291.34 points (9.61%) to 2,739.82 while the ASPI went down by 527.96 points (5.93%) to 8,375.91.

The halt is lifted at 11.33am.

