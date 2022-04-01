Stock market closed for the day as S&P SL20 Index falls

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) was closed for trading for rest of the day at 11.33 a.m. this morning, as the S&P SL20 Index plunged over 10% from the previous close.

At the time of the market closure, the S&P SL20 Index indicated a fall of 314.96 points (10.39%) to 2,718.20.

Meanwhile, the All Share Price Index (ASPI) declined by 552.18 points (6.20%) to 8,351.69.

Prior to the market closure, regular trading at the Colombo Stock Exchange was temporarily halted twice as the S&P SL20 Index fell over 5% and 7.5%, respectively.

At the time of the first trading halt from 10.32 a.m. to 11.02 a.m., the S&P SL20 index fell by 168.23 points (5.55%) to 2,862.93 while the ASPI fell by 348.24 points (3.19%) to 8,555.63.

Subsequently, regular trading again came to a halt from 11.03 a.m. and 11.33 a.m. with the S&P SL20 index falling by 291.34 points (9.61%) to 2,739.82 and the ASPI going down by 527.96 points (5.93%) to 8,375.91.