Stock market closed for the day as S&P SL20 Index falls

Stock market closed for the day as S&P SL20 Index falls

April 1, 2022   12:41 pm

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) was closed for trading for rest of the day at 11.33 a.m. this morning, as the S&P SL20 Index plunged over 10% from the previous close.

At the time of the market closure, the S&P SL20 Index indicated a fall of 314.96 points (10.39%) to 2,718.20.

Meanwhile, the All Share Price Index (ASPI) declined by 552.18 points (6.20%) to 8,351.69.

Prior to the market closure, regular trading at the Colombo Stock Exchange was temporarily halted twice as the S&P SL20 Index fell over 5% and 7.5%, respectively.

At the time of the first trading halt from 10.32 a.m. to 11.02 a.m., the S&P SL20 index fell by 168.23 points (5.55%) to 2,862.93 while the ASPI fell by 348.24 points (3.19%) to 8,555.63.

Subsequently, regular trading again came to a halt from 11.03 a.m. and 11.33 a.m. with the S&P SL20 index falling by 291.34 points (9.61%) to 2,739.82 and the ASPI going down by 527.96 points (5.93%) to 8,375.91.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Special statement from police on Mirihana protest

Special statement from police on Mirihana protest

Tense situation during mass protest in Mirihana

Tense situation during mass protest in Mirihana

45 under arrest after protest in Mirihana

45 under arrest after protest in Mirihana

Sri Lanka experiencing 12-hour power cuts today

Sri Lanka experiencing 12-hour power cuts today

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Police curfew lifted in Colombo and suburbs

Police curfew lifted in Colombo and suburbs

Sri Lanka's electricity crisis worsening by the day (English)

Sri Lanka's electricity crisis worsening by the day (English)