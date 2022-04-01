Protesters arrested in Mirihana will not be charged under PTA - Police

The protesters arrested during the last night’s demonstration in Mirihana area will not be charged under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), says the Senior Police Spokesperson.

Addressing a media briefing this afternoon (April 01), Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said the arrestees will be charged under the provisions of the Penal Code and the Public Properties Act.

Speaking further, SDIG Rohana stated that investigations into the incident are being carried out by three special teams – Colombo Crimes Division, Criminal Investigation Department and Western (North) Crimes Division.

With regard to the journalists being assaulted by the military and the police while covering the protest, the senior police spokesperson said a probe would be initiated into this as well. “Journalists cannot be barred from reporting these incidents.”

He also stated that the property damages caused during the protest in Mirihana was estimated at around Rs. 39 million. According to him, 53 people are currently in custody over the protest.

Meanwhile, 24 police personnel including 18 of the Special Task Force have sustained injuries.