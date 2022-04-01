Parliamentary debate on IMF report scheduled for April 08

The report of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Sri Lanka will be taken up for debate in the House on the 8th of April, the Communications Department of the Parliament announced today.

Earlier this week, the Cabinet of Ministers granted the approval to present the IMF report on Sri Lanka to Parliament.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on March 25 released its staff report on Article IV consultation on Sri Lanka which highlights that the island nation faces “solvency” issues because of risks stemming from unsustainable debt levels that jeopardize the country’s economy.

“Based on staff analysis, the fiscal consolidation necessary to bring debt down to safe levels would require excessive adjustment over the coming years, pointing to a clear solvency problem,” the IMF said.

The full report provides further analysis of Sri Lanka’s debt and finances. A summary of the report released earlier in the month said Sri Lanka faced unsustainable debt levels and needed a “credible and coherent” strategy to restore stability.

The IMF also noted that reforms should focus on strengthening VAT and income taxes through rate increases and base-broadening measures.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister and Leader of the United National Party (UNP), Ranil Wickremesinghe, had called for an immediate debate in Parliament on the IMF report on Sri Lanka. “As the Government has agreed to engage the IMF for financial assistance, the Parliament must be briefed on their plan of action,” he had said.

Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella had also written to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena requesting him to immediately call for a party leaders’ meeting in order to decide on a date for the debate on the IMF report.