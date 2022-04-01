Govt-allied parties call for interim government

The eleven government-allied political parties today (April 01) requested President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to dissolve the Cabinet of Ministers and to form an interim government representing all political parties in the parliament.

Addressing a special media briefing, former Minister Wimal Weerawansa said the current government has proved that it has failed to win the trust and respect of the people of the country.

The parliamentarian urged the Head of State to form an interim government immediately after reaching an agreement with all political parties, and not to let the country to fall into anarchy.