Validity period of expiring driving licences extended

A Gazette Extraordinary has been issued by the Minister of Transport extending the validity period of expiring driving licenses.

Thereby, the validity period of licenses expiring on a particular date between April 01 and June 30 has been extended for six months from the date of expiry.

Meanwhile, the validity period of licenses expiring on a particular date between July 01 and September 30 has been given an extension of three months from the date of expiry.

These regulations are not applied to driving licenses of which the validity period has already been extended by the Motor Traffic (Temporary Extension of the Validity Period of Driving License) Regulations No. 01 of 2021.