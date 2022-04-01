Validity period of expiring driving licences extended

Validity period of expiring driving licences extended

April 1, 2022   08:33 pm

A Gazette Extraordinary has been issued by the Minister of Transport extending the validity period of expiring driving licenses.

Thereby, the validity period of licenses expiring on a particular date between April 01 and June 30 has been extended for six months from the date of expiry.

Meanwhile, the validity period of licenses expiring on a particular date between July 01 and September 30 has been given an extension of three months from the date of expiry.

These regulations are not applied to driving licenses of which the validity period has already been extended by the Motor Traffic (Temporary Extension of the Validity Period of Driving License) Regulations No. 01 of 2021.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PUCSL files FR petition before Supreme Court

PUCSL files FR petition before Supreme Court

PUCSL files FR petition before Supreme Court

Hold general election as soon as possible  Wimal Weerawansa

Hold general election as soon as possible  Wimal Weerawansa

Several Ada Derana reporters injured during Mirihana protest coverage

Several Ada Derana reporters injured during Mirihana protest coverage

Prasanna says extremists are behind Mirihana protest

Prasanna says extremists are behind Mirihana protest

Agitation in Mirihana leads to tense situation...

Agitation in Mirihana leads to tense situation...

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

54 people arrested over mass protest in Mirihana

54 people arrested over mass protest in Mirihana

Candle shortage emerges despite high demand

Candle shortage emerges despite high demand