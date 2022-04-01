United National Party Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe urged the government to provide evidence to back its claims of extremist elements being behind the mass protest in Mirihana yesterday.

In a video statement, the former prime minister also called on political parties to stay away from peaceful public protests, and to instead engage in a process that finds solutions to the people’s problems through an apolitical process.

“Last night at Pengiriwatte in Mirihana, the public agitation reached boiling point due to the lack of solutions to their issues,” Wickremesinghe said further adding that this incident to be proof of a breakdown in the contemporary political system.

The government has failed to provide relief to the people’s problems, he added.

“The government is currently making allegations against various groups in connection with this incident, hence I urge it to provide proof and evidence to back these claims and expose these actors.”