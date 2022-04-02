Public emergency declared in Sri Lanka

Public emergency declared in Sri Lanka

April 1, 2022   11:49 pm

A Gazette Extraordinary has been published declaring a public emergency in Sri Lanka with effect from today (April 01).

The communiqué was issued by presidential secretary Gamini Senarath, under the directives of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Public emergency is declared in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community as it is expedient, the gazette read.

The Head of State declared public emergency by virtue of the powers vested in him by Section 2 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40), as amended by Act, No. 8 of 1959, Law No. 6 of 1978 and Act, No.28 of 1988.

The move comes after a massive protest staged near the presidential residence on Pengiriwatte Road in Mirihana yesterday led to a tense situation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SLFP to decide on continuing to be in govt

SLFP to decide on continuing to be in govt

SLFP to decide on continuing to be in govt

Talks between IMF, Sri Lanka to begin soon

Talks between IMF, Sri Lanka to begin soon

Ceylon Chamber concerned over deterioration in fuel, electricity availability

Ceylon Chamber concerned over deterioration in fuel, electricity availability

Cardinal condemns failure of govt to address people's needs (English)

Cardinal condemns failure of govt to address people's needs (English)

Protesters arrested in Mirihana will not be charged under PTA - Police (English)

Protesters arrested in Mirihana will not be charged under PTA - Police (English)

Sajith urges govt to resign if it cannot resolve the crises (English)

Sajith urges govt to resign if it cannot resolve the crises (English)

Police curfew in Western Province

Police curfew in Western Province

Anura ready to provide leadership and coordination where needed

Anura ready to provide leadership and coordination where needed