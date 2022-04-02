SLFP decides to call for caretaker government

SLFP decides to call for caretaker government

April 2, 2022   09:58 am

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has decided to urge President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to form a caretaker government after holding discussions with all political parties.

The decision was taken at the SLFP’s central committee meeting convened for nearly three hours on Friday (April 01) at the party headquarters, amidst the rolling power interruptions.

Speaking to the media following the meeting, SLFP’s Senior Vice President Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa said all central committee members have unanimously voiced their displeasure on continuing to be in the government.

He said the central committee decided to let the party leader, former President Maithripala Sirisena to take a decision in this regard.
Meanwhile, SLFP leader Maithripala Sirisena told the media that the party intends to hand over a letter to the President detailing its stance and requests pertaining to the current situation.

State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara said the SLFP members would be compelled to step down from their ministerial portfolios if the government fails to take necessary actions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Power interruption schedule for today

Power interruption schedule for today

Power interruption schedule for today

Public emergency declared in Sri Lanka

Public emergency declared in Sri Lanka

SLFP to decide on continuing to be in govt

SLFP to decide on continuing to be in govt

Talks between IMF, Sri Lanka to begin soon

Talks between IMF, Sri Lanka to begin soon

Ceylon Chamber concerned over deterioration in fuel, electricity availability

Ceylon Chamber concerned over deterioration in fuel, electricity availability

Cardinal condemns failure of govt to address people's needs (English)

Cardinal condemns failure of govt to address people's needs (English)

Protesters arrested in Mirihana will not be charged under PTA - Police (English)

Protesters arrested in Mirihana will not be charged under PTA - Police (English)

Sajith urges govt to resign if it cannot resolve the crises (English)

Sajith urges govt to resign if it cannot resolve the crises (English)