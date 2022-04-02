SriLankan to cease two Colombo-Bahrain flights from next month

SriLankan to cease two Colombo-Bahrain flights from next month

April 2, 2022   11:59 am

SriLankan Airlines has decided to cease flights between Colombo and Bahrain operated under flight numbers UL 201 and UL 202 with effect from 12 May 2022.

In a media notice, the national carrier clarified that it is only ceasing the aforementioned flights and that operations to other destinations within its online network will continue without any changes.

It further stated that any reports stating otherwise are incorrect and based on an internal company notice that was circulated in Bahrain which contained an ambiguous title.

“SriLankan Airlines regrets any inconvenience caused by this company notice intended only for Bahrain being circulated by various external parties in unintended markets.”

The airline reiterated that flights to its other online destinations will operate as usual.

