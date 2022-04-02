Another 26 remanded over Mirihana mass protest

Another 26 injured people who were arrested over the mass protest in Mirihana have been placed under remand custody.

They are currently receiving treatment at the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila and the Colombo National Hospital.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, they were remanded until the 04th of April following a magisterial inquiry.

Meanwhile, 21 other people who were taken into custody over the Mirihana mass protest were produced before the Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Fifteen of them were granted bail while the remaining six were placed under remand custody until the 04th of April.

The protest march which commenced near the Jubilee Post in Nugegoda at around 7.30 p.m. on Thursday evening (March 31) had later proceeded towards Pengiriwatta Mawatha, which leads to the President’s residence in Mirihana.

People had thronged in large numbers holding placards and shouting slogans and demanded that the government provide immediate solutions to the fuel shortage, power crisis, gas shortage, and the soaring commodity prices in the country.

Later in the night, the police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters gathered near the Pengiriwatta Mawatha. The riot police had resorted to using tear gas and water cannons on the protesters as the agitation turned violent with some people hurling stones and other objects at security personnel, causing damages to public property.