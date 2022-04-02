Sri Lanka receives another diesel shipment under Indian credit line

A consignment of 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel procured under Indian assistance through a Line of Credit of USD 500 million arrived in Sri Lanka today (April 02).

The diesel shipment was ceremoniously handed over by Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay to Energy Minister Gamini Lokuge in Colombo.

This is the fourth consignment of fuel Sri Lanka received under the Line of Credit from India.

Fuel delivered from India to the people of Sri Lanka within the last 50 days amounts to 200,000 metric tonnes.