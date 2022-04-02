Notice on train services during curfew hours

Sri Lanka Railways has issued an announcement with regard to the operation of trains during curfew hours.

Thereby, trains journeys scheduled for today (April 02) will operate as per usual. However, the night mail trains will be cancelled.

The train services are expected to resume after 6.00 a.m. on Monday (April 04) after the island-wide curfew is lifted, the Sri Lanka Railways said further.

The notice came hours after the government announced that a curfew order would be effective across the island from 6.00 p.m. today until 6.00 a.m. on Monday.