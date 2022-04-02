Power interruption schedule for tomorrow

April 2, 2022   06:03 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of over 5 hours for tomorrow (April 03), as requested by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

The CEB had requested interruptions to the electricity supply due to the limited supply of fuel for thermal power plants.

Power interruptions scheduled for tomorrow are as follows:

Areas ABC:
Two hours and 15 minutes from 8.30am to 10.45am
Three hours from 5.30pm to 8.30pm

Areas DEF:
Two hours and 15 minutes from 10.45am to 1.00pm
Three hours from 5.30pm to 8.30pm

Areas GHI:
Two hours and 15 minutes from 1.00pm to 3.15pm
Three hours from 8.30pm to 11.30pm

Areas JKL:
Two hours and 15 minutes from 3.15pm to 5.30pm
Three hours from 8.30pm to 11.30pm

Areas PQR:
Two hours from 10.00am to 12.00pm
Four hours from 4.00pm to 8.00pm

Area S:
Two hours from 12.00pm to 2.00pm
Four hours from 4.00pm to 8.00pm

Area T:
Two hours from 12.00pm to 2.00pm
Four hours from 8.00pm to 12.00am

Areas UVW:
Two hours from 2.00pm to 4.00pm
Four hours from 8.00pm to 12.00am

 

