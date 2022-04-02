Notice for those arriving in and departing Sri Lanka during curfew hours

People leaving for overseas during curfew hours can use their airline e-tickets as curfew passes, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says.

The CAA chairman further stated that those who are arriving on the island from overseas are allowed to use their arrival boarding passes as curfew passes.

The government imposed an island-wide curfew with effect from 6.00 p.m. this evening (April 02) until 6.00 a.m. on Monday (April 04).