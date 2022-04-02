Essential services, diplomatic missions allowed to official ID as curfew pass

People who are engaged in essential services are allowed to use their official identity cards or any other electronically certified document as a curfew pass, Senior DIG Ajith Rohana says.

The government imposed an island-wide curfew effective from 6.00 p.m. today until 6.00 a.m. on Monday (April 04).

Accordingly, the staff members of diplomatic missions will also be permitted to use their official ID or any other certified document that establishes their identity to travel while the curfew order is in force.