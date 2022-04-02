Essential services, diplomatic missions allowed to official ID as curfew pass

Essential services, diplomatic missions allowed to official ID as curfew pass

April 2, 2022   07:33 pm

People who are engaged in essential services are allowed to use their official identity cards or any other electronically certified document as a curfew pass, Senior DIG Ajith Rohana says.

The government imposed an island-wide curfew effective from 6.00 p.m. today until 6.00 a.m. on Monday (April 04).

Accordingly, the staff members of diplomatic missions will also be permitted to use their official ID or any other certified document that establishes their identity to travel while the curfew order is in force.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Former Sri Lankan envoy to U.S. Jaliya Wickramasuriya pleads guilty

Former Sri Lankan envoy to U.S. Jaliya Wickramasuriya pleads guilty

Former Sri Lankan envoy to U.S. Jaliya Wickramasuriya pleads guilty

Some are waiting for downfall of govt  SM Chandrasena

Some are waiting for downfall of govt  SM Chandrasena

Sri Lanka receives another diesel shipment under Indian credit line

Sri Lanka receives another diesel shipment under Indian credit line

Sri Lanka under countrywide curfew until April 04

Sri Lanka under countrywide curfew until April 04

Another 26 arrested during Mirihana protest remanded

Another 26 arrested during Mirihana protest remanded

SLFP to write to President on country's situation

SLFP to write to President on country's situation

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Island-wide curfew in Sri Lanka until Monday

Island-wide curfew in Sri Lanka until Monday