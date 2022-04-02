Ramadan fasting to commence tomorrow

April 2, 2022   07:42 pm

The first crescent of the new moon that will herald the start of Ramadan has been sighted today (April 02), stated Colombo Grand Mosque.

Accordingly, Muslims in Sri Lanka are scheduled to commence fasting for Ramadan tomorrow (April 03), the Colombo Grand Mosque declared.

Muslims all over the world will observe a month of fasting and prayers during Ramadan to commemorate the time when the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed on the night of “Laylat Al Qadr”.

Fasting during Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is considered to be one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

