Duration of power cuts for tomorrow reduced

Power interruptions scheduled for tomorrow (April 03) has been reduced to one hour and 40 minutes, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says.

The electricity sector regulator had previously announced six-hour power cuts for tomorrow.

However, the duration of scheduled power interruptions for tomorrow was reduced, as the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) started to receive stocks of fuel required for power generation activities, the PUCSL explained.

Thereby, the areas listed under groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, and W will experience power cuts of one hour and 40 minutes between 5.30 p.m. and 10.30 p.m.