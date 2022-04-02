People barred from public places during curfew hours

A Gazette Extraordinary has been issued, prohibiting people from being on any public road, park, recreation or other grounds, railways, seashores and other such public places during the curfew period.

The curfew order is effective in Sri Lanka from 6.00 p.m. this evening (April 02) until 6.00 a.m. on Monday (April 04).

However, exceptions are made for those who have been granted written permission by the secretaries to the Defence Ministry or the Public Security Ministry, the Inspector-General of Police or any other authorized officers.

The gazette was issued in accordance with the powers vested in the Head of State under Section 16 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40).