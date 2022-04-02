Stern action against those who damage public property - Minister Weerasekara

The police will seek strict legal action against people who damage public property under the pretext of mass protests, Minister of Public Security, Rear Admiral (Rtd.) Dr. Sarath Weerasekara says.

Addressing a media briefing held at the Government Information Department today (April 02), the lawmaker said the police have been given necessary directives to identify the saboteurs among peaceful protesters.

Police officers have also been advised not to hinder the duties of media persons who are covering public protests as they are also doing their job, Minister Weerasekara added.

With regard to the recent mass protest near the presidential residence in Mirihana, he said the damage was estimated to the tune of Rs. 39 million, adding that 17 police officers in total were critically injured during Thursday’s events. He appealed to the general public to be understanding of the police officers who are performing their duties.

Speaking further, Minister Weerasekara said the government is aware of the issues faced by the people and that it intends to inform the public of its short- and long-term plans to resolve the ongoing crises.

He went on to appeal to the members of the public to be patients and not to be deceived by the saboteurs.