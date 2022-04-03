Declaring public emergency not the answer to present situation - BASL

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) today voiced its objection to the state of emergency imposed.

Sri Lanka is currently under a state of public emergency, declared by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa last night and as of 6.00 p.m. this evening, under an island-wide curfew that will stay in effect until 6.00 a.m. on Monday.

In a statement, the BASL urged the President to immediately revoke the declaration of public emergency, saying that this is not the answer to the problems of the country.

BASL Statement on Declaration of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka by Adaderana Online on Scribd