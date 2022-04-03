664 curfew violators arrested in Western Province - Police

664 curfew violators arrested in Western Province - Police

April 3, 2022   07:33 am

Sri Lanka Police says that 664 individuals have been arrested in the Western Province between 10.00 p.m. last night and 6.00 a.m. this morning (April 03) for violating the curfew currently in effect. 

The government had imposed an island-wide curfew effective from 6.00 p.m. yesterday until 6.00 a.m. on Monday (April 04), in addition to a state of emergency declared by the President.

Meanwhile in another regulation, the President ordered on Saturday that no one should visit public places without permission during a 36-hour curfew imposed by the government.

