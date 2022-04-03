Power cuts to reduce considerably in days to come - PUCSL

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that the Secretaries of the Energy and Power ministries have informed that sufficient fuel will be provided to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for power generation purposes.

Hence, the scheduled power cuts will be reduced considerably in the days to come, the PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratnayake said.

Meanwhile the power interruptions scheduled for today (April 03) have been reduced to one hour and 40 minutes, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) had announced.

The electricity sector regulator had previously announced six-hour power cuts for today.