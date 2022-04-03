Power cuts to reduce considerably in days to come - PUCSL

Power cuts to reduce considerably in days to come - PUCSL

April 3, 2022   09:42 am

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that the Secretaries of the Energy and Power ministries have informed that sufficient fuel will be provided to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for power generation purposes. 

Hence, the scheduled power cuts will be reduced considerably in the days to come, the PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratnayake said.  

Meanwhile the power interruptions scheduled for today (April 03) have been reduced to one hour and 40 minutes, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) had announced.

The electricity sector regulator had previously announced six-hour power cuts for today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Duration of power cut scheduled for today reduced

Duration of power cut scheduled for today reduced

Duration of power cut scheduled for today reduced

Sri Lanka restricts access to social media platforms

Sri Lanka restricts access to social media platforms

Declaring public emergency not the answer to present situation - BASL (English)

Declaring public emergency not the answer to present situation - BASL (English)

Roshan Ranasinghe to resign as State Minister (English)

Roshan Ranasinghe to resign as State Minister (English)

Another 26 arrested during Mirihana protest remanded (English)

Another 26 arrested during Mirihana protest remanded (English)

Sri Lanka receives another diesel shipment under Indian credit line (English)

Sri Lanka receives another diesel shipment under Indian credit line (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.02

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.02

Former Sri Lankan envoy to U.S. Jaliya Wickramasuriya pleads guilty

Former Sri Lankan envoy to U.S. Jaliya Wickramasuriya pleads guilty