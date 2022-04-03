Opposition MPs defy curfew and hold protest march in Colombo

Over a dozen opposition parliamentarians today defied a weekend curfew imposed by the government to stage a protest against the country’s worsening economic crisis.

Members of Parliament representing the ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ (SJB) led by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa staged a protest march from near the Nelum Pokuna Theater towards the Independence Square in Colombo.

However, they were prevented from entering the Independence Square by police personnel who had erected a barrier on the road blocking their path.

The legislators had gathered near the Opposition Leader’s Office this morning and had commenced their protest march from near the Nelum Pokuna Theatre at around 11.00 a.m.

However, as they marched towards Independence Square, police had proceeded to completely block the road in front of it and had also tightened security.

The protesting MPs had attempted to enter the Independence Square premises, but were prevented from doing so by the police officers.