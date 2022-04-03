PUCSL declines request for over 7-hour power cuts tomorrow

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has declined to approve the request made by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for power cuts of over 07 hours to be imposed tomorrow (04).

The PUCSL has directed the CEB to reduce this duration of the power cuts to less than 05 hours in total, spread over two time slots for consumer convenience.

The PUCSL has proposed that the power cuts be split as 03-04 hours during the day and 01-02 hours during the night, before 10.00 p.m..