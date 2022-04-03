SLFP gives President one week ultimatum

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has written to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa calling for the setting up of a caretaker government within a week.

The SLFP warns that if not the fourteen parliamentarians of the party will quit the government and function as an independent group in the Parliament.

In the letter to the President, signed by SLFP general secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara, the party states that in the next few days, discussions should be held with all the political parties represented in Parliament and necessary steps should be taken to govern the country in the future under a caretaker government with a sustainable program for the betterment of the country.

Meanwhile it is reported that the executive committee of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party is slated to meet later tonight (03).

During this meeting, the party is expected to reach a final decision on whether or not it will continue to remain in the government, sources told Ada Derana.

The full letter sent by the SLFP to the President is attached below: