Wimal proposes interim govt during meeting with President & PM

National Freedom Front (NFF) leader MP Wimal Weerawansa says that they met with the President and Prime Minister and put forward a proposal for an interim government comprising all parties in Parliament.

The proposals also call for the appointing of a new Prime Minister.

Meanwhile the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has also written to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa calling for the setting up of a caretaker government within a week.

The SLFP warns that if not the fourteen parliamentarians of the party will quit the government and function as an independent group in the Parliament.

In the letter to the President, signed by SLFP general secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara, the party states that in the next few days, discussions should be held with all the political parties represented in Parliament and necessary steps should be taken to govern the country in the future under a caretaker government with a sustainable program for the betterment of the country.

Meanwhile a special discussion of the alliance of 11 political parties and trade unions representing the government is scheduled to be held tomorrow (04).

The meeting is to be held at 10.00 a.m. tomorrow at the auditorium of the Organisation of Professionals Associations of Sri Lanka (OPA) with the participation of the SLFP, NFF, Democratic Left Front (DLF), Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) and other allied parties.

The discussion is expected to focus on the prevailing situation in the country.