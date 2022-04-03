The rumours circulated claiming that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is stepping down from his position are false, the Prime Minister’s Office says.

Secretary to the Prime Minister, Rohan Weliwita clarified the rumours, speaking to Ada Derana.

Meanwhile, United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has rebutted the rumours claiming that he is slated to take up the position of prime minister.

Speaking further, the former prime minister stated that the only solution for the present situation is a national consensus.