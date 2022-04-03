PUCSL announces power cut schedule for tomorrow

April 3, 2022   09:56 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has given the approval for power interruptions of five hours tomorrow (April 04).

According to the electricity sector regulator, areas listed under groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW will thereby experience power cuts of 3 hours and 30 minutes between 10.00am and 5.00pm.

These areas will again experience power cuts of one hour and 30 minutes between 4.00 p.m. and 6.00pm and 9.00pm.

Meanwhile, power interruption of four hours from 6.00am to 10.00am is expected in the area listed under group CC1.

Areas ABCDEF
From 10.00am to 1.30pm
From 6.00pm to 7.30pm

Areas GHIJKL
From 1.30pm to 5.00pm
From 7.30pm to 9.00pm

Areas PQRS
From 10.00am to 1.30pm
From 6.00pm to 7.30pm

Areas TUVW
From 1.30pm to 5.00pm
From 7.30pm to 9.00pm

 

E 04-04-2022 Power Interruption Schedule by Adaderana Online on Scribd

