Showers expected over most parts of the island

Showers expected over most parts of the island

April 4, 2022   08:21 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island except Northern Province during the evening or night.

Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Light showers may occur in the coastal areas of Eastern province during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be south-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Suspects arrested during Mirihana protest to be produced before identification parade

Suspects arrested during Mirihana protest to be produced before identification parade

Suspects arrested during Mirihana protest to be produced before identification parade

The govt should know what the people are asking for - Dayasiri

The govt should know what the people are asking for - Dayasiri

Curfew lifted in Sri Lanka

Curfew lifted in Sri Lanka

Dayasiri Jayasekara resigns as State Minister

Dayasiri Jayasekara resigns as State Minister

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Sri Lanka's entire cabinet resigns

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Sri Lanka's entire cabinet resigns

Police use tear gas on protesting university students at Peradeniya (English)

Police use tear gas on protesting university students at Peradeniya (English)

Rich benefit the most from fuel subsidies  Fmr WB economist Prof. Devarajan (English)

Rich benefit the most from fuel subsidies  Fmr WB economist Prof. Devarajan (English)

SJB, JVP stage protests against government defying curfew (English)

SJB, JVP stage protests against government defying curfew (English)