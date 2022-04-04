State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara resigns

State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara has sent his letter of resignation from his portfolio to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Kurunegala District MP, who is the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), had served as the State Minister of Batik, Handloom and Local Apparel Products.

In his letter to the President, the parliamentarian says that under the present situation he has a severe moral setback regarding continuing to hold government responsibilities or positions.

He therefore informs of his decision to resign from the ministerial portfolio and act independently in parliament.

Meanwhile all Cabinet Ministers, except for the Prime Minister, had also decided to resign from their respective ministerial portfolios late last night.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, who will continue to serve as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, is expected to hold further discussions with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (04).