President invites all parties to accept ministerial posts and help resolve national crisis

April 4, 2022   11:19 am

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today invited all political parties representing the Parliament to accept ministerial posts and to assist in resolving the national crisis.

The statement added that the current crisis was due to a number of economic and global factors.

As one of the leading democracies in Asia, it needs to be addressed within the framework of democracy itself, and it must work together as a national interest for the benefit of all citizens and future generations, the statement added.

