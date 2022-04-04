President invites all parties to accept ministerial posts and help resolve national crisis

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today invited all political parties representing the Parliament to accept ministerial posts and to assist in resolving the national crisis.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has called on all political parties to work together to find a solution to the national crisis, the President’s Media Division stated in a statement issued, a short while ago.

The statement added that the current crisis was due to a number of economic and global factors.

As one of the leading democracies in Asia, it needs to be addressed within the framework of democracy itself, and it must work together as a national interest for the benefit of all citizens and future generations, the statement added.

For this purpose, the President has invited all political parties represented in Parliament to take up ministerial posts and work together to find a solution to the national crisis.