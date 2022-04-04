Cabraal resigns as Central Bank governor

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Ajith Nivard Cabraal on Monday said he has tendered his resignation to the President.

“In the context of all Cabinet Ministers resigning, I have today submitted my resignation as Governor, CBSL to HE President Gotabaya Rajapaksa,” he announced in a twitter post.

All 26 Cabinet Ministers had resigned with immediate effect late on Sunday night.

Speaking to reporters, the Leader of the House, Dinesh Gunawardena, said the Cabinet Ministers handed over their resignations to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is to continue in the position. He proffered no reason for the mass resignation.

Meanwhile President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday invited all political parties represented in parliament to accept ministerial portfolios to help find a way out of the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

A statement by his office read, “President Gotabaya Rajapaksa invited all political parties to come together to find solutions to the ongoing national crisis. Considering this a national need, the time has come to work together for the sake of all the citizens and future generations.”

Cabraal, who had served as the State Minister of Money & Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms of the 9th Parliament, had tendered his resignation as an SLPP National List MP to once again take over the position of Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka in September last year.

A veteran Chartered Accountant, he had previously served as the Governor of CBSL from 2006 to 2016.