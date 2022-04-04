Several ministers sworn in as President appoints temporary Cabinet

Several new Cabinet Ministers have been sworn in before the President this morning (04) as a temporary Cabinet, according to the Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena.

Accordingly, Prof. G.L. Peiris has been sworn in as the Foreign Minister, Ali Sabry has been sworn in as the Finance Minister, Johnston Fernando as the Minister of Highways and Dinesh Gunawardena as the Education Minister.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Gunawardena said that the President made these appointments this morning to maintain government affairs until a full permanent Cabinet is appointed.

Temporary Cabinet

Prof. G.L. Peiris – Minister of Foreign Affairs

Ali Sabry – Minister of Finance

Johnston Fernando – Minister of Highways

Dinesh Gunawardena – Minister of Education