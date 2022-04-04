Leader of National Freedom Front (NFF) MP Wimal Weerawansa has called on the President to uproot the entire administration that has disgruntled the members of the public.

He also requested the Head of State to set the scene to establish an interim government with a mandate of the majority in the parliament.

The former minister’s remarks came during a media briefing today (April 04), held with the participation of the 11 government-allied political parties.

Speaking further, Weerawansa also urged the President not to let the country fall into a state of anarchy and instability.