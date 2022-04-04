Navy arrests 12 Indian fishermen along with trawler

Sri Lanka Navy says it mounted a special operation on Sunday (03), to chase away a large number of Indian trawlers poaching in Sri Lankan waters northeast of the Delft Island in Jaffna.

During this operation, the Navy seized an Indian trawler with 12 Indian fishermen that continued to remain in Sri Lankan waters through the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Having spotted a large cluster of Indian trawler poaching in Sri Lankan waters northeast of the Delft Island on the morning of April 03, the navy deployed a Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla (4 FAF), attached to the Northern Naval Command to chase away those poaching trawlers from Sri Lankan waters.

In this operation, one Indian trawler remaining in island waters was held with 12 Indian fishermen and their fishing gear, the navy said.

Meanwhile, the Indian poaching trawler with its fishermen was escorted to Mailadi fishery harbour, Kankasanthurai and arrangements are currently underway to hand over them to the Fisheries Inspector of Jaffna, through Regional Director Sri Lanka Coast Guard Northern Region - RDNR, for onward legal action.

Sri Lanka Navy had also seized an Indian poaching trawler with 03 Indian fishermen who were poaching in Sri Lankan waters northwest of the Kovilan Point Lighthouse in Karainagar on 30th March.

The Navy said it will continue to carry out regular patrols in Sri Lankan waters to prevent similar illegal fishing practices of foreign fishermen.