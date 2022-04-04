Power cut schedule for next four days released

Power cut schedule for next four days released

April 4, 2022   06:05 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request for power cuts of 6 hours and 30 minutes for the next four days (April 05 - 08).

The CEB had requested for power cuts for these dates due to limited supply of fuel for thermal power plants, the PUCSL said.

Accordingly, the power cuts have been scheduled as follows: 

Areas ABCDEFGHIJKL - 4 hours from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. and 2 hours and 30 minutes from 5.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m. 

Areas PQRSTUVW - 4 hours from 10.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. and 2 hours and 30 minutes from 6.00 p.m. to 11.00 p.m. 

Area CC1 - 3 hours and 30 minutes from 6.00 a.m. to 9.30 a.m.

 

PUCSL Power Cut Schedule (April 05 - 08) by Ada Derana on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Ajith P. Perera slams govt's 'magic trick' to deceive the people

Ajith P. Perera slams govt's 'magic trick' to deceive the people

House damaged after earth mound collapses

House damaged after earth mound collapses

Power cuts lasting 5 hours to be imposed today

Power cuts lasting 5 hours to be imposed today

Gammanpila says changing the Cabinet will not solve present crisis

Gammanpila says changing the Cabinet will not solve present crisis

Protest staged near MP Nimal Lanza's residence

Protest staged near MP Nimal Lanza's residence

President invites all political parties to unite to solve national crisis

President invites all political parties to unite to solve national crisis

Several ministers sworn in as President appoints temporary Cabinet

Several ministers sworn in as President appoints temporary Cabinet