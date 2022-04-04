Power cut schedule for next four days released

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request for power cuts of 6 hours and 30 minutes for the next four days (April 05 - 08).

The CEB had requested for power cuts for these dates due to limited supply of fuel for thermal power plants, the PUCSL said.

Accordingly, the power cuts have been scheduled as follows:

Areas ABCDEFGHIJKL - 4 hours from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. and 2 hours and 30 minutes from 5.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m.

Areas PQRSTUVW - 4 hours from 10.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. and 2 hours and 30 minutes from 6.00 p.m. to 11.00 p.m.

Area CC1 - 3 hours and 30 minutes from 6.00 a.m. to 9.30 a.m.

