Mahanayaka Theros present six proposals to the President

April 4, 2022   06:22 pm

In a letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Chief Prelates of the four Buddhist Chapters have put forward several proposals including to dissolve the Cabinet and the setting up of an interim government. 

In the letter, the Mahanayake Theros present six proposals to resolve the prevailing social-economic crises in the country.

The joint letter is signed by Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Mahanayaka Thero of the Malwathu Chapter, Most Ven. Dr. Warakagoda Dhammasiddi Sri Gnanarathabidhana Mahanayake Thero of the Siyamopali Maha Nikaya – Asgiriya Chapter, Most Ven. Dodampahala Chandrasiri Maha Nayaka Thero of Sri Kelayanivasa, Amarapura Maha Nikaya and Maha Nayaka Thero of the Ramanna Maha Nikaya, Most Ven. Makulewe Wimalaabhidana Thero. 

 

