SLFP to quit govt; remain independent in Parliament

The parliamentary group of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has decided to leave the government and function as an independent group in Parliament.

This was confirmed by SLFP member and State Minister Duminda Dissanayake, speaking to Ada Derana.

He said the parliamentary group of the party had convened a meeting today while the fourteen parliamentarians of the SLFP had decided to quit the government and act independently at tomorrow’s parliamentary session.

Meanwhile the state ministers Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Duminda Dissanayake and Priyankara Jayaratne have resigned from their respective ministerial portfolios.