Police fire tear gas at protesters near residences of several MPs

April 4, 2022   09:44 pm

Police have used tear gas to disperse protesters near the residence of former State Minister and SLPP MP Roshan Ranasinghe in Polonnaruwa. 

Police have also resorted to using tear gas to disperse the protesters near the residence of former minister and SLPP parliamentarian Gamini Lokuge in Piliyandala. 

Meanwhile police earlier had also fired tear gas at protesters who had gathered near former minister and SLPP MP Keheliya Rambukwella’s Kandy residence. 

Protests have been reported near the residences of several parliamentarians and former ministers within today while some such protests are reportedly still ongoing.

Protesters gathered near the residence of MP Keheliya Rambukwella.

