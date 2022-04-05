CBSL postpones announcement of Monetary Policy Review

The Monetary Policy Review No. 03 of 2022, which was scheduled to be announced today (April 05) has been postponed, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka says.

In a statement, the CBSL said, “The Press Release on the Monetary Policy Review No. 03 of 2022 scheduled to be released on 05 April 2022 at 7.30 am has been postponed. Accordingly, the media briefing scheduled for today (April 05) has also been postponed.”

The date of the announcement of the press release and the press conference will be informed in due course, the CBSL said further in its statement.