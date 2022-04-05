Dinesh appointed Leader of House, Johnston as Chief Govt Whip

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena informed the Parliament today that Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has been appointed as the Leader of the House and Minister Johnston Fernando has been appointed the Chief Government Whip.

Parliament Sittings had commenced today (05) at 10.00 a.m. with time has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers from 10.00 am to 11.00 am.

Thereafter, from 11.00 am to 4.30 pm, Regulations under the Medical Ordinance and Regulations under the Convention against Doping in Sport Act will be taken up for debate.

Immediately after the Government Business is over Contempt of Courts Private Member Bill will be presented to Legislative Standing Committee following the Second Reading.

Accordingly, time has been allotted from 4.30 p.m. to 4.50 p.m. for Questions at the Adjournment Time and the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government will be from 4.50 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Meanwhile MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has resigned from his position as the Deputy Speaker of Parliament.