SLFP MPs quit govt and sit independently in Parliament

Former President and Chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Maithripala Sirisena today said that the party will remain independent in Parliament.

Delivering a special statement in the House, the Polonnaruwa District MP also stated that the SLFP does not condone the decision taken by the government to impose emergency laws.

Accordingly, the former President said that the 14 MPs of the SLFP including himself will remain independent from today.

The 14 SLFP MPs who will sit independently:

Maithripala Sirisena

Nimal Siripala de Silva

Mahinda Amaraweera

Dayasiri Jayasekara

Duminda Dissanayake

Lasantha Alagiyawanna

Ranjith Siyambalapitiya

Jagath Pushpakumara

Shan Vijayalal De Silva

Shantha Bandara

Dushmantha Mithrapala

Suren Raghavan

Angajan Ramanathan

Sampath Dasanayake

Meanwhile 9 MPs representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), 16 MPs of government-allied parties including Wimal Weerawansa, 2 MPs of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) and MP S. M. M. Muszhaaraff of the All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) have announced that they will be remain independent in Parliament.