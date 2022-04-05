SLFP MPs quit govt and sit independently in Parliament

SLFP MPs quit govt and sit independently in Parliament

April 5, 2022   11:34 am

Former President and Chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Maithripala Sirisena today said that the party will remain independent in Parliament. 

Delivering a special statement in the House, the Polonnaruwa District MP also stated that the SLFP does not condone the decision taken by the government to impose emergency laws.

Accordingly, the former President said that the 14 MPs of the SLFP including himself will remain independent from today.

The 14 SLFP MPs who will sit independently: 

Maithripala Sirisena
Nimal Siripala de Silva
Mahinda Amaraweera
Dayasiri Jayasekara
Duminda Dissanayake
Lasantha Alagiyawanna
Ranjith Siyambalapitiya
Jagath Pushpakumara
Shan Vijayalal De Silva
Shantha Bandara
Dushmantha Mithrapala
Suren Raghavan
Angajan Ramanathan
Sampath Dasanayake

Meanwhile 9 MPs representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), 16 MPs of government-allied parties including Wimal Weerawansa, 2 MPs of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) and MP S. M. M. Muszhaaraff of the All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) have announced that they will be remain independent in Parliament. 

