SLPP MPs who became independent in Parliament

MP Anura Priyadharshana Yapa today revealed that nine MPs representing the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), including himself, have decided to remain independent in Parliament.

He announced this while making a special statement in the House.

Accordingly, the following MPs will sit independently:

Anura Priyadharshana Yapa W.D.J. Seneviratne Susil Premajayantha Chandima Weerakkody Nalin Fernando Nimal Lanza Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle Priyankara Jayaratne Jayaratne Herath

Meanwhile, MP Wimal Weerawansa stated that 16 other parliamentarians, including himself, representing 10 political parties allied with the government will remain independent in the House.

1. Wimal Weerawansa

2. Udaya Gammanpila

3. Vasudeva Nanayakkara

4. Tissa Vitharana

5. Tiran Alles

6. Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera

7. Gevindu Kumaratunga

8. Weerasumana Weerasinghe

9. Asanka Navaratne

10. Mohamed Mussammil

11. Nimal Piyatissa

12. Gamini Waleboda

13. A.L.M. Athaullah

14. Gayashan Nawananda

15. Jayantha Samaraweera

16. Uddika Premaratna

Meanwhile another 14 MPs of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), 02 MPs of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) and MP S. M. M. Muszhaaraff of the All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) have also announced that they will be remain independent in Parliament.