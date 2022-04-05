SLPP MPs who became independent in Parliament

April 5, 2022   12:00 pm

MP Anura Priyadharshana Yapa today revealed that nine MPs representing the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), including himself, have decided to remain independent in Parliament.

He announced this while making a special statement in the House. 

Accordingly, the following MPs will sit independently:

  1. Anura Priyadharshana Yapa
  2. W.D.J. Seneviratne
  3. Susil Premajayantha
  4. Chandima Weerakkody
  5. Nalin Fernando
  6. Nimal Lanza
  7. Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle
  8. Priyankara Jayaratne
  9. Jayaratne Herath

Meanwhile, MP Wimal Weerawansa stated that 16 other parliamentarians, including himself, representing 10 political parties allied with the government will remain independent in the House.

1. Wimal Weerawansa
2. Udaya Gammanpila
3. Vasudeva Nanayakkara
4. Tissa Vitharana
5. Tiran Alles
6. Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera
7. Gevindu Kumaratunga
8. Weerasumana Weerasinghe
9. Asanka Navaratne
10. Mohamed Mussammil
11. Nimal Piyatissa
12. Gamini Waleboda
13. A.L.M. Athaullah
14. Gayashan Nawananda
15. Jayantha Samaraweera
16. Uddika Premaratna

Meanwhile another 14 MPs of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), 02 MPs of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) and MP S. M. M. Muszhaaraff of the All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) have also announced that they will be remain independent in Parliament.

